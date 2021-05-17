Cowa LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $84.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average is $78.01. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

