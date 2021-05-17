Cowa LLC Invests $187,000 in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabre alerts:

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,120 shares of company stock worth $2,090,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $13.30 on Monday. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.