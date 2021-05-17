Cowa LLC Acquires New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.80.

NYSE LMT opened at $390.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.00. The company has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

