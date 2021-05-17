Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) SVP Samuel R. Eathington Acquires 3,290 Shares

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CTVA stock opened at $46.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.4% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Corteva by 4.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Corteva by 0.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

