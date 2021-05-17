Cornichon (CORN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,039.00

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $9,039.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cornichon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cornichon has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00089038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.67 or 0.00448354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00229377 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $549.30 or 0.01291635 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00042087 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 17,967,144 coins and its circulating supply is 17,725,296 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

