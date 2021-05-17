Cormark Increases Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$12.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

APR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.55.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$12.25. 18,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,769. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$7.37 and a 52 week high of C$12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$478.56 million and a PE ratio of 17.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.07.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.