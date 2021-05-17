CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on COR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

In related news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $240,105.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 43,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,257 shares of company stock worth $5,387,496. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR opened at $117.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

