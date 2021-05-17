CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COR. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $117.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.91 and a 200-day moving average of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

In related news, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $34,882.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,496. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

