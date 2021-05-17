Contrasting ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) and SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) and ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of ShotSpotter shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of ShotSpotter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SS&C Technologies and ShotSpotter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies 0 4 9 1 2.79 ShotSpotter 0 1 5 0 2.83

SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $77.43, indicating a potential upside of 4.27%. ShotSpotter has a consensus target price of $41.40, indicating a potential upside of 5.91%. Given ShotSpotter’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ShotSpotter is more favorable than SS&C Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SS&C Technologies and ShotSpotter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies 12.20% 20.42% 6.69% ShotSpotter 6.30% 9.66% 4.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SS&C Technologies and ShotSpotter’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies $4.63 billion 4.10 $438.50 million $3.62 20.51 ShotSpotter $40.75 million 11.20 $1.80 million $0.15 260.60

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ShotSpotter. SS&C Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ShotSpotter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShotSpotter has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats ShotSpotter on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes. Its products and services allow professionals in the financial services and healthcare industries to automate complex business processes and are instrumental in helping its clients to manage information processing requirements. The company's software-enabled services include SS&C GlobeOp, Global Investor and Distribution Solutions, SS&C Retirement Solutions, Black Diamond Wealth Platform, Bluedoor, Advent Outsourcing Services, Advent Data Solutions, ALPS Advisors, and Virtual Data Rooms, as well as pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions. Its software products comprise portfolio/investment accounting and analytics software, portfolio management software, trading software, digital process automation product suite, and banking and lending solutions, as well as research, analytics, and training solutions. The company also provides professional services, including consulting and implementation services to assist clients; and product support services. It operates in the United States; the United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific and Japan; Canada; and the Americas. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, corporate campuses, big-box retail, malls, and key infrastructure or transportation centers to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities of a outdoor gunfire incident and saving minutes for first responders to arrive. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter Investigate, a cloud-based investigative platform to help law enforcement agencies modernize every phase of an investigation and accelerate case work with easy-to-use software tools. Further, it provides ShotSpotter Labs, a technology to adapt and extend commercial technology to address significant wildlife and environmental issues. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

