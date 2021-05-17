Contrasting Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Q2 has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Q2 and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 -30.34% -4.99% -2.20% Smith Micro Software 14.18% 18.11% 14.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Q2 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Q2 and Smith Micro Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 $315.48 million 16.77 -$70.88 million ($0.44) -213.61 Smith Micro Software $43.35 million 6.22 $10.72 million $0.23 22.04

Smith Micro Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Q2. Q2 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith Micro Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Q2 and Smith Micro Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 0 3 8 0 2.73 Smith Micro Software 0 0 3 0 3.00

Q2 currently has a consensus price target of $129.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.25%. Smith Micro Software has a consensus price target of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 80.80%. Given Smith Micro Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Q2.

Summary

Smith Micro Software beats Q2 on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution. It also provides Q2 Business Solutions, a digital banking solutions to commercial end users; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Patrol, an event-driven validation product; Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform; and Q2 CardSwap that allows account holders receiving newly issued cards to automatically change their payment information. In addition, the company offers Q2 Gro, a digital account opening, and digital sales and marketing platform; Q2 Biller Direct, a bill payment solution; Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool; and Q2 Caliper Software Development Kit. Futher, it provides Q2 Contextual PFM, which allows end users to add external accounts and view them together with internal accounts on digital banking home page; Q2 Goals that enables end users to establish and save towards specific savings goals; Q2 Cloud Lending, a digital lending and leasing platform; PrecisionLender platform, a cloud-based, data-driven sales enablement, pricing, and portfolio management solution; and Q2 BaaS, a portfolio of open API financial services. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging. In addition, the company provides ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and retailers, as well as technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

