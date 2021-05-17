ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.09). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on WISH. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

NASDAQ WISH traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,847. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33.

In related news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $346,350.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 15,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,383.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $52,333,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

