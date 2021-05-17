Content Neutrality Network Price Tops $0.0001 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 17th. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $180,171.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00084608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00022154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $563.91 or 0.01290111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00065040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00115974 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

CNN is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

