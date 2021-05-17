Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 569,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,123 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in IDEX were worth $119,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

NYSE IEX opened at $224.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $145.85 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.73.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,413. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

