Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 6,070 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up approximately 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.51% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $136,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,274.65 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $678.85 and a twelve month high of $1,339.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,249.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,172.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total value of $1,046,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,142 shares of company stock worth $3,873,512. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,077.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

