Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 178,873 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 759,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 178,873 shares during the period. Etsy makes up about 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Etsy were worth $153,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.87.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,146.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $163.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.69 and a 200-day moving average of $189.02. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

