Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $87.05 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $87,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 33.0% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.0% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $314.65 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.01 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.73.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

