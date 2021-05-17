Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $102,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,698,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Stryker by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after buying an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.75.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $252.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.88. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

