Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $38.22 Average PT from Analysts

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,447,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 127.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after buying an additional 486,054 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 69,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

