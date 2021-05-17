Compass Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,301,000.

Shares of BIV opened at $89.16 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

