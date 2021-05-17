Comparing Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Trillion Energy International and Talos Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Talos Energy $927.62 million 1.12 $58.73 million $3.56 3.58

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Trillion Energy International.

Risk & Volatility

Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trillion Energy International and Talos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Talos Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

Talos Energy has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 27.00%. Given Talos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Profitability

This table compares Trillion Energy International and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A Talos Energy -5.36% 1.20% 0.50%

Summary

Talos Energy beats Trillion Energy International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trillion Energy International Company Profile

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns oil and gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

