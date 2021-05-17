Comparing Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and WEX (NYSE:WEX)

WEX (NYSE:WEX) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get WEX alerts:

WEX has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WEX and Pinduoduo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX $1.72 billion 4.97 $99.01 million $8.34 22.98 Pinduoduo $4.33 billion 33.52 -$1.00 billion ($0.88) -134.47

WEX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WEX and Pinduoduo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX 0 7 7 0 2.50 Pinduoduo 0 7 12 0 2.63

WEX currently has a consensus price target of $216.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.72%. Pinduoduo has a consensus price target of $147.24, suggesting a potential upside of 24.43%. Given Pinduoduo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than WEX.

Profitability

This table compares WEX and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX 7.47% 16.87% 3.98% Pinduoduo -17.10% -28.77% -8.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.7% of WEX shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of WEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WEX beats Pinduoduo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEX

WEX Inc. provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.