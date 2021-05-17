Comparing Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) & Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Commvault Systems and Dassault Systèmes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems 0 1 6 0 2.86 Dassault Systèmes 2 4 6 0 2.33

Commvault Systems currently has a consensus target price of $71.14, suggesting a potential upside of 3.30%. Given Commvault Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Commvault Systems is more favorable than Dassault Systèmes.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Commvault Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Dassault Systèmes shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Commvault Systems has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Commvault Systems and Dassault Systèmes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems -4.47% 4.52% 2.22% Dassault Systèmes 10.63% 15.21% 5.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commvault Systems and Dassault Systèmes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems $670.89 million 4.82 -$5.64 million $0.43 160.16 Dassault Systèmes $4.50 billion 13.10 $689.14 million $3.52 64.15

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than Commvault Systems. Dassault Systèmes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commvault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dassault Systèmes beats Commvault Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage. The company also provides Commvault Orchestrate, an automated service delivery technology that enables users to provision, sync, and validate data in various environments for IT needs, such as disaster recovery testing, development testing operations, and workload migrations; Commvault Venture Â- Hedvig, a storage platform provides multi-protocol support required across block, file, and object storage with native application, hypervisor, container, and cloud integration; and Commvault Venture Â- Metallic offers software-as-a-service backup and recovery solutions; and Commvault Activate, a solution, which allow customers to comply with privacy regulations. In addition, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers professional and customer support services. The company sells its software and related services directly through its sales force to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through its network of value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in the banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utility, and energy industries. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Netapp, Amazon Web Services, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences. The company also provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables industries and services to collaborate, model, optimize, and perform their operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions for enterprises and consumers; and ENOVIA that offers collaborative technical and business applications. In addition, it offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE, a real-time 3D visualization software for collaboration and 3D product content creation for storytelling across media channels; EXALEAD, a business analytics software that provides information intelligence; NETVIBES dashboard, which enables insights-driven decision-making; and MEDIDATA, a clinical research study software that provides evidences and insights to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well as academic researchers. Further, the company provides consulting, deployment, engineering, and enablement services. It primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences; energy and materials; home and lifestyle; construction, cities, and territories; consumer packaged goods and retail; marine and offshore; and business services through distributors and value-added resellers. Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in VÃ©lizy-Villacoublay, France.

