Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 610 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 40.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Humana were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,429,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Humana by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Humana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,620,000 after buying an additional 346,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,963,000 after buying an additional 338,754 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $453.58. 2,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $435.98 and a 200-day moving average of $411.27. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.06 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.67%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.45.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

