Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 438 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 5.4% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 5.2% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 405.0% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 20.7% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $318.77. 48,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,732. The company has a market cap of $342.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

