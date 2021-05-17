Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 2,958 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,635 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 2.8% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Intel were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after purchasing an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.86. 150,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,227,520. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

