Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in CSX were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $100.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,664. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.53.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several analysts have commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

