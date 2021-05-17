Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in NIKE were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after acquiring an additional 454,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after acquiring an additional 388,550 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NKE stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.07. 52,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $214.99 billion, a PE ratio of 77.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

