CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COMM. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

CommScope stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CommScope has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $36,324,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $29,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 463.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,471 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 1,140.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,212,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

