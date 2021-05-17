Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

NYSE GPC opened at $131.96 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.71.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

