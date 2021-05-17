Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $301.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.32. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $172.42 and a 1-year high of $316.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

