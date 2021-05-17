Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,911 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after purchasing an additional 263,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $467,729,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,498,000 after purchasing an additional 990,065 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on COF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

COF opened at $158.11 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.25 and a twelve month high of $160.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.64. The company has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 79.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

