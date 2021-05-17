Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $17.95 Million Stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,964 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $17,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $44.16 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

