Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $14.36 Million Holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.74% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $14,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDVV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000.

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $37.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $38.29.

