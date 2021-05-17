Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $13.58 Million Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,545 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $13,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $55.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

