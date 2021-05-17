Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $75.85. The company has a market cap of $134.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

