Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRZBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Commerzbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of CRZBY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.90. 21,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,432. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $7.92.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

