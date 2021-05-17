Commerce Bank Has $79.31 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,355,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,714 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $79,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $62.32. 170,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,887,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,064,913 shares of company stock valued at $59,174,292. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.