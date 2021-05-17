Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,868 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Cerner worth $36,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.76. The stock had a trading volume of 25,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,125. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $64.47 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. In the last three months, insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

