Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.0% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $127,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Union Pacific by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded down $3.05 on Monday, hitting $224.81. 34,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,135. The company has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.76 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

