Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 51,737 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $59,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KEYS traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $139.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.81 and a 200-day moving average of $135.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

