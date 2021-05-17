Commerce Bank Buys 559 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $42,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $8.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $848.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,191. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $806.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $730.21. The stock has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $490.52 and a 12 month high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

