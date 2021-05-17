Comerica Bank Sells 1,715 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 872,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,944,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 828,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,639,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,623,000 after purchasing an additional 150,014 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 97,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 590,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,114,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE FIX opened at $82.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $3,119,699.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,585,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,440,199 in the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

