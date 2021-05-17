Comerica Bank Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after acquiring an additional 236,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

In other news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $254.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.92 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.