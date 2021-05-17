Comerica Bank Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Plexus worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $33,294,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,206,000 after purchasing an additional 168,648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Plexus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXS stock opened at $98.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $161,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,536 shares of company stock worth $1,949,315 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

