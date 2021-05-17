Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Stepan worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $42,702,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,168,000 after buying an additional 164,993 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 33,164 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stepan by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCL opened at $137.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.74. Stepan has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.83.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

In other news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $370,413.00. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total transaction of $48,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,145 shares of company stock worth $961,101 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

