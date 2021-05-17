Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Trimmed by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,465 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after buying an additional 275,373 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,323 shares of company stock worth $7,792,306 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

CL opened at $83.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

