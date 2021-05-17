Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

CCOI opened at $77.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.50. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $53,286.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,841.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,252 shares of company stock worth $715,975. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,797,000 after buying an additional 189,967 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

