Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Given a $10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) received a $10.00 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

CDE traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $10.30. 282,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,574,798. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,673,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 366.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after buying an additional 1,036,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,936,000 after buying an additional 993,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

