Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

CCEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.45 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.63.

NYSE CCEP opened at $60.27 on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

