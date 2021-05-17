CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CNSP opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.47.

CNSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

